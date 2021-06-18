Homeless Hands of Zanesville receives $5,000 Grant from Spectrum

ZANESVILLE. Ohio- Spectrum awarded Homeless Hands of Zanesville a donation of $5,000 today as part of the company’s Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Homeless Hands of Zanesville is a three-time recipient of the grant.

Homeless Hands of Zanesville raises awareness and gives homeless individuals opportunities to enrich their lives in the community. The grant will help support the organization’s Stepping Stone Transitional House program, which provides housing for individuals wishing to improve their lives while maintaining their sobriety.

“We get paid in hugs. I like watching them succeed. I like watching them boost their morale to be able to not be wandering around on the street anymore and they feel so good about themselves and watching them succeed is the best reward for us honestly,” Homeless Hands of Zanesville Executive Director Tammy Clark said.

Two employees of Spectrum recognized Homeless Hands of Zanesville as a recipient. The grant is part of a $1 million programming commitment through the year.

“The homeless population in Muskingum County is much larger than folks realize and the work that they are doing here to try and assist several of those individuals is very difficult work. It’s an opportunity for us to help in a small way to provide a monetary donation to the organization to layer on what our employees are already doing volunteering out here on their own personal time,” Spectrum Director of Government Affairs Brian Young said.

Since Spectrums Employee Community Grants started in July of 2019, it has provided funding to more than 250 local nonprofits in 30 states.