UPDATED ON FRIDAY, JUNE 18th 2021 at 7:10AM PM EDT

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Widespread storms, some severe in the evening and overnight. High of 87°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and stormy. High of 82°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower/storm in the afternoon. High of 87°.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 60% of showers and storms likely after 2PM. High of 88°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers, high of 70°.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 73°.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 79°.

Discussion:

Severe weather is expected late this afternoon and evening, severe storms will continue from the late evening into the overnight tonight. Rainer and warm conditions are expected this weekend. Fortunately, high pressure will dominate only Sunday, allowing for only a slight chance of pop-up showers in the afternoon for father’s day.

A dip in the jet stream will allow for another cool-down, brining cooler temperatures and lower humidity by the mid part of your work week next week.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com