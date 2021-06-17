Zane State College to offer new Digital Content Media Technologies Program this Fall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane State College is offering a new program this fall for students interested in audio and video content creation.

The Digital Content Media Technologies program offers the perfect blend of technical, creative, and business training if you want to start a career immediately or transfer to earn a bachelor’s degree in interactive media design. In addition, a commercial drone operator training is included.

“Really, this has been the missing piece in our portfolio of IT offerings, so we have a strong program on the network side. This is again, more of the creative side. Hopefully, it offers a lot of opportunities for students… This program pairs well with other offerings at Zane State, whether that’s business, marketing or real estate. It really enhances your portfolio,” ZSC Program Director of Digital Content Media Technologies Phil Wentworth said.

Zane State College will also be holding a set of Career Café events throughout the summer. These events will help any student interested in starting a new career, don’t know what to do or have any questions.

“We’re just trying to help everyone decide what they want to do. Everybody has a goal at some point of what career they want to go into and we just want to be a step to get you there,” ZSC Recruitment Coordinator Murphie Rambo said.

You can find a list of the dates for Career Cafe events and information on the new program on the Zane State College website or its Facebook page.



You can also reach Phil Wentworth at (740)-588-1203 or at pwentworth@zanestate.edu for more information or any questions regarding the new program.