The Latest: Sommer leaves Swiss team for child’s birth

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has left the team to join his wife for the birth of their second child.

The Swiss soccer federation says Sommer left for Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy on Wednesday in Rome.

It was unclear if Sommer will return for the final Group A game Sunday against Turkey in Baku. Switzerland needs a win to advance to the round of 16.

Sommer plays in Germany for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He posted on his Instagram account in April that his wife was expecting a baby girl. They already have a daughter.

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm.

Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

The federation says such a device “is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.” It says Eriksen ”has accepted the solution” and that international specialists all recommend the same treatment.

The federation asked that Eriksen and his family be given ”peace and privacy the following time.”

Denmark will get on the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen’s collapse when the team plays Belgium at the European Championship.

The fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen plan to honor the midfielder with a minute’s applause in the 10th minute of the match. Eriksen wears No. 10 on his national team jersey.

Ukraine will face North Macedonia in Bucharest in the first match of the day. The Netherlands will take on Austria in Amsterdam in the late one.

Belgium can advance to the round of the 16 with a victory. A win for either the Netherlands or Austria would also be enough to get through.

