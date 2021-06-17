The Latest: Denmark gets back on the field at Euro 2020

Sports
Associated Press12

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Denmark will get on the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen’s collapse when the team plays Belgium at the European Championship.

The fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen plan to honor the midfielder with a minute’s applause in the 10th minute of the match. Eriksen wears No. 10 on his national team jersey.

Ukraine will face North Macedonia in Bucharest in the first match of the day. The Netherlands will take on Austria in Amsterdam in the late one.

Belgium can advance to the round of the 16 with a victory. A win for either the Netherlands or Austria would also be enough to get through.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

US Open serves up major championship with a side of ‘beef’

Associated Press

Why are Olympics going on despite public, medical warnings?

Associated Press

Chicago takes 3-game skid into matchup with New York

Associated Press