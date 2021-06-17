Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse Wreath Auction to be held to bring Awareness to Elder Abuse

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Interdisciplinary Team is holding its first ever Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse wreath auction to bring awareness to elder abuse.

June is world elder abuse month and the I-Team has come together to host this virtual wreath auction. The I-Team began in June 2016 and is a state mandate for all Adult Protective Service programs. The team hopes to raise money to assist the community in decreasing service gaps for the community seniors.

“There are some things that other agencies can’t provide such as people needing their grass cut and they don’t have resources to do that or people that need to move for various reasons and don’t have anyone to help them with the moving,” Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department Social Worker Megan Jones said.

The I-Team has also put together a Muskingum County resource guide for people to learn what resources are available to seniors in the community.

“I feel like our older adult population in Muskingum County are overlooked at times so formulating this event, it’s going to provide awareness that there are gaps and services for older adults and that the population of individuals in our community are vital to the community,” Adult Protective Services Team Leader Patsy McDonald said.

The wreath auction will be held on June 29 at noon. You can view the event on the Take ‘Auction’ Against Elder Abuse Facebook page.

Community organizations and members can donate a handmade wreath that incorporates purple to be auctioned off. Celebrity judges will decided the first, second and third place winners and the three winners will receive a special gift.

For more details or questions, visit its Facebook page.

You can also contact Patsy McDonald at (740)-452-6339 or at patsy.mcdonald@jfs.ohio.gov