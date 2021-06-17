Man charged in deadly shootout at Ohio drag racing track

WEST SALEM, Ohio (AP) — A Cleveland man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a drag-racing track in northern Ohio that left an innocent bystander dead and injured three other people, authorities said.

Jonathan Paul Roman Perez is charged with felonious assault and may face more charges, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held under guard at a hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, and it wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.

The charge stem from a shootout Sunday at Dragway 42 in West Salem.

Witnesses said the incident began when Perez was reportedly driving a pickup truck recklessly in a parking lot and sprayed gravel at nearby vehicles. Some people nearby began yelling at Perez, and a physical altercation soon ensued.

Perez pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, authorities have said. Another person there fired back at Perez, and upwards of 20 rounds were exchanged overall before Perez left the scene in a different vehicle.

Luis Cuevas, 33, of Cleveland, was shot at least once and died from his wounds later Sunday. Authorities have said Cuevas and the three injured victims were not involved in the shooting.

The person who returned fire at the pickup truck driver was detained for questioning but has not been charged. Authorities said that person has a concealed firearms weapons permit.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

Roughly 2,000 people were at the drag-racing track for a car show and drag-racing event, authorities said.