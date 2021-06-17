Hydrant flushing on Friday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville’s Water Division will be flushing hydrants Friday within the general area of Linden, Van Horn, McConnell, Hoge, Taylor, Oakwood, Newman street , and all side streets.

Flushing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure.

It is advised to wait until after 4:00 p.m. for the water to clear before doing laundry.

If you have questions you can call (740) 455-0631 Ext. 1.