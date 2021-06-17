Blood Drive Event to take place, hosted by Family of Young Child in Remission

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Muskingum County resident Brinley Boyd has been battling childhood cancer since she was three-years-old. She has received over 100 units of blood during her treatment. In a way to give back and say thanks, her and her mother are hosting a blood drive.

The Brinley’s Buddies blood drive will be held Thursday, June 24 in Perry County. With all the support from Brinley’s Buddies and everyone who has donated blood for Brinley, the family wanted to give back to the community. Everyone who donates blood at the event will receive a Cedar Fair ticket.

“During Brinley’s course of treatment, she has received blood and the family, this is just their way of helping others when people helped her, so they’re paying it forward,” American Red Cross of Muskingum, Perry, Hocking and Vinton Counties Account Manager II Lori Gaitten said.

Brinley is now ten years old and has been in remission since 2018. She has needed many blood transfusions over the years. She would look at the bags of blood transfusion with no problem. She knew those bags were helping her get better. With a decline in donors attending blood drivers, the family hopes the community comes out to help out those in need.

“Sometimes her blood levels were so slow, she really needed a transfusion and we would see within a few minutes of the transfusion, you could see the pinkness come back to her lips, you would see her eyes open up brighter and you would just start seeing her literally coming back to life,” mother of Brinley Lori Gaitten said.

The Brinley’s Buddies blood drive is hoping to reach a goal of 100 units. They are looking for 70 more sign ups. To sign up to donate blood at Grace Community Church of Nazarene in New Lexington, visit the American Red Cross website.

Grace Community Church of Nazarene is located at 7945 Tunnel Hill Rd, New Lexington, OH 43764

The Brinley’s Buddies blood drive will from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

You can stay updated with Brinley and learn more about her by visiting her Facebook page: Brinley’s Buddies.