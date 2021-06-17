Ayers Enters “Not Guilty” Plea

A Zanesville woman charged in connection to three overdose deaths appears in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County.

Presley Ayers plead not guilty in front of Judge Kelly Cottrill to corrupting another with drugs, involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in drugs.

Ayers along with five others are facing charges in connection to the overdose deaths of three people between March and May of this year.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said it’s believed a Columbus dealer and trafficker was supplying drugs to a dealer in Crooksville.