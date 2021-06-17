Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81°.

Friday: Party sunny, chance of showers then showers likely. Enhanced risk for severe weather. FOR MUSKINGUM COUNTY: 2% Chance of a Tornado, 30% Chance of Damaging Winds, and a 15% Chance of hail between 1-2″. High of 87°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers before 8AM & 60% chance of showers/storms after 8AM. High of 85°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower/storm after 2PM. High of 87°.

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. 80% Chance of precipitation with a high of 87°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower. High of 73°.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 75°.

Discussion:

High pressure will maintain dry cooler conditions into tonight. As high pressure weakens and tapers off to the east, humidity will make its way back into the region. A squall line is likely to move through the area early tomorrow, and then severe thunderstorms are likely to feed on that moisture late tomorrow evening into the night hours.

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com