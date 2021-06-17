7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81°.

Friday: Party sunny, chance of showers then showers likely. Enhanced risk for severe weather. FOR MUSKINGUM COUNTY: 2% Chance of a Tornado, 30% Chance of Damaging Winds, and a 15% Chance of hail between 1-2″. High of 87°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers before 8AM & 60% chance of showers/storms after 8AM. High of 85°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower/storm after 2PM. High of 87°.

Monday: Cloudy and rainy. 80% Chance of precipitation with a high of 87°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower. High of 73°.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 75°.

Discussion:

High pressure will maintain dry cooler conditions into tonight. As high pressure weakens and tapers off to the east, humidity will make its way back into the region. A squall line is likely to move through the area early tomorrow, and then severe thunderstorms are likely to feed on that moisture late tomorrow evening into the night hours.
 
 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

 

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

