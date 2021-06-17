Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81°.
Friday: Party sunny, chance of showers then showers likely. Enhanced risk for severe weather. FOR MUSKINGUM COUNTY: 2% Chance of a Tornado, 30% Chance of Damaging Winds, and a 15% Chance of hail between 1-2″. High of 87°.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers before 8AM & 60% chance of showers/storms after 8AM. High of 85°.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower/storm after 2PM. High of 87°.
Monday: Cloudy and rainy. 80% Chance of precipitation with a high of 87°.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower. High of 73°.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 75°.
