ZDGA FINAL ROUND PAIRINGS

The Zanesville District Golf Association has announced tee-times for the final round of this year’s tournament.

It takes place Saturday, June 19 at the Zanesville Country Club. The first group will tee off at 11am, but the groups to watch are the threesomes of Rich Bubenchik, Derek Graham and Owen Carney and Brad Baker, Austin Beyers and JJ Mickey.

The Bubenchik group will take to the course at 12pm. As they enter the final round Bubenchik is at fourth after shooting two birdies, Sunday, six bogies and a double bogie. Graham is at 5th and Carney is tied at 6th after two rounds.

The Baker group hits the course at 12:10pm. Baker took over the leaderboard in the second round of the tournament shooting a 72 for the round and was even par on the day with two birdies. Beyers and Mickey are both tied at second going into the final round.

Tune in to the WHIZ TV News at 11 Saturday for more from the tournament.