Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Recognizes Two Businesses For Their Economic Contributions

The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority has recognized two local businesses as award recipients for the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance.

The two businesses that were acknowledged were Worthington Foods Kellogg’s and The Wilds. Both were acknowledged for their unique contributions to the economy.

“We had a company Worthington Foods Kellogg’s, which were a recipient of an award in an eight county region. A lot had to do with the recent investment that their taking on in the City of Zanesville off of North Pointe Drive. Their investing over 40 million dollars into their facility, bringing 40 new jobs to the city of Zanesville,” said Executive Director of the Port Authority, Matt Abbott.

The second business, The Wilds, was recognized for the tourism they bring to the area.

“The Wilds is a 10,000 acre conservation sight in southeastern Muskingum County and they brought 120,000 people in 2019 to our community. 2020 we all know what happened and hopefully this year and next they continue to bring people in and visit and see the great things that are happening at The Wilds,” added Abbott.

Abbott stated that due to the logistical advantages that Zanesville has to offer such as being located right along Interstate 70 and the already existing infrastructure, he is optimistic for what 2021 may bring.