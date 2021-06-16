The Latest: Greenpeace apologizes for Euro 2020 protest

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Greenpeace has apologized for the injuries caused by a protestor whose parachute landing “did not go as planned” before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship.

UEFA said “several people” were hospitalized when the man connected with overhead camera wires and caused debris to fall on the field and main grandstand.

Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan says “that was never our intention. The paraglider was to fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a message of protest onto the field.”

The protestor’s parachute had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” written on it.

Stephan says “technical difficulties meant the pilot was forced to land in the stadium. We deeply regret that this put people in danger and apparently injured two persons.”

The protestor was led away by security stewards.

UEFA called the action “reckless and dangerous” and said “law authorities will take the necessary action.”

___

It’s time for teams to start playing their second matches at the European Championship.

Italy will get a chance to win again in Rome when it faces Switzerland in the late match, Finland can do the same against Russia in St. Petersburg in the early game, and Wales will face Turkey in Azerbaijan in between.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16 along with the four best third-place teams.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports