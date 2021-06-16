OHSAA Football Finals Return to Canton

Earlier this year the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced they would expand the football playoffs from 8 teams in each region to 16.

Wednesday came another big announcement from the OHSAA and Pro Football Hall of Fame as they announced a three-year agreement for the Hall to host the state football championships in Canton. The games, across Ohio’s seven divisions, will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beginning in 2021.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Administrative Officer Steve Strawbridge and OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute outlined the partnership at a news conference in the Hall of Fame’s James Allen Family Gold Jacket Lounge.

“The OHSAA is excited for this three-year agreement with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as our student-athletes, schools and communities will get to experience Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and all that Canton and the Hall of Fame Village have to offer,” Ute said. “We are grateful to the Hall of Fame for their partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with the Hall year-round.”

Canton, Massillon and Ohio State University have hosted the state football championships at various points over the past 30 years.