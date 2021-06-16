Muskingum County Library System Will Hold Events This Weekend In Honor of Juneteenth

The Muskingum County Library System is holding two events this weekend in honor of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is recognized to commemorate the day enslaved people were declared free in the United States.

“We have a Putnam underground walking tour, which is unfortunately full. You needed to register for that. But there’s another one coming up July 17. So if that sounds like something you wanna do, go ahead and get signed up. You can call us at 740-453-0391 and we can get you signed up for that,” Librarian Heather Phillips said.

Along with that, there is going to be a movie night with a theme central to the topic of Juneteenth.

“We are going to be at Zane’s Landing Park and we are showing the film 13th…So, it’s a film that’s named after the 13th amendment, and it involves the inequalities in the US prison system. So it should be a really, really, good film to watch if you haven’t seen it yet. It is excellent,” Phillips said.

The film is set to start around 8:30 once it gets dark. This is an open event with no registration required.