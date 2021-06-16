Momma Gail’s Baked Goods Sells Homemade Items at Zanesville Farmer’s Market

It’s the second week of the Zanesville Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays.

Momma Gail’s Baked Goods, run by licensed home baker Gail Wyatt, sells a variety of items. Some of the items that are available to purchase are rum cake, banana bread, assorted pies, cheesecakes, and cream pies among many other things. When asked how she got her inspiration to start her own business, it started off with just one satisfied customer.

“Actually, I used to be a wood worker. And so I started there. One day I just decided to start bringing some cookies and a lady she bought a cookie from me and asked me if I call you will you cook for me? And Momma Gail’s Baked Goods took off,” said owner, Gail Wyatt.

Momma Gail’s Baked Goods can be found on Facebook under the company name with pictures of all of the items for purchase and where she will be setting up her shop.