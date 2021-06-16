Kershaw scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Philadelphia

Associated Press14

Philadelphia Phillies (32-33, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-26, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.29 ERA, .89 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 3.39 ERA, .97 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -150, Phillies +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 23-11 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .413, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a .528 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Phillies are 11-21 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .383 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .470 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Joe Kelly secured his second victory and Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Ranger Suarez took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Taylor leads the Dodgers with 35 RBIs and is batting .271.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 26 extra base hits and 35 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

