Former Area Principal Pleads Guilty

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a former Maysville High School principal pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with an investigation involving a woman. 49-year-old Hank Jackoby entered the pleas Wednesday before Common Please Judge Kelly Cottrill, to one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Unlawful Restraint, and to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information of Unlawful Restraint.

Zanesville Police say while investigating the case in December investigators found three images of a nude adult, who was in an impaired state, on his phone. Police say there were no students involved in this case. Judge Cottrill ordered a pre-sentence investigation in the case.

Jackoby resigned in February from the Maysville School District.