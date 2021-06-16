D-backs blow 7-run lead vs SF, lose 21st straight road game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead and lost their 21st straight road game, one short of the major league record, when Mike Yastrzemski hit a grand slam in the eighth inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-8 victory Tuesday night.

Arizona was ahead 7-0 in the second inning, but couldn’t hold it and lost its 12th straight overall.

The Diamondbacks can match the record of 22 consecutive road defeats shared by the 1963 New York Mets and the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics when they play the Giants at Oracle Park on Wednesday night. Arizona hasn’t won on the road since April 25 at Atlanta.

The Giants trailed 8-5 when Belt doubled leading off the eighth against Humberto Castellanos (0-1). San Francisco loaded the bases with two outs and Yastrzemski launched a 1-2 pitch deep over the right field fence into McCovey Cove for his first career grand slam.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports