Chicago faces Tampa Bay after Keuchel’s strong performance

Tampa Bay Rays (43-25, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-25, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The White Sox are 26-12 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .311.

The Rays are 24-11 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.27, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.63.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-0. Dallas Keuchel earned his sixth victory and Adam Engel went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Shane McClanahan registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the White Sox with 68 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 50 RBIs and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rays: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

