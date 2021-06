ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced that beginning Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, a portion of Bell Street will be closed.

The closure will be between Maple Avenue and Bethesda Drive during the working hours of 7:00 am

to 3:30 pm.

Crews will be performing roadway and utility work, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and an alternate route.