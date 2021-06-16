7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol545957

Updated on Wednesday, June 16th 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 76°.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81°.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers with storm possible. High of 86°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms before 8AM, then chance for showers  between 8AM-2PM, and then chance of showers showers with a possible storm after 2PM. High of 86°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86°.

Monday: Partly sunny with a shower likely and possible storm. Chance of precipitation 60%. High of 84°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High 78°.

Discussion:

High pressure originating from Canada will be filtering in cooler and drier air up until this weekend. The Jet stream will meander north of us allowing for some heat and humidity to return to the air. Potential for some showers/storms exists as that humidity returns to feed off of daytime heating. A dip in the jet stream providing another burst of relief from the heat is possible as we head into the beginning of the week next week. 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

