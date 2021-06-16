Updated on Wednesday, June 16th 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 76°.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81°.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers with storm possible. High of 86°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms before 8AM, then chance for showers between 8AM-2PM, and then chance of showers showers with a possible storm after 2PM. High of 86°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 86°.

Monday: Partly sunny with a shower likely and possible storm. Chance of precipitation 60%. High of 84°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High 78°.

Discussion:

High pressure originating from Canada will be filtering in cooler and drier air up until this weekend. The Jet stream will meander north of us allowing for some heat and humidity to return to the air. Potential for some showers/storms exists as that humidity returns to feed off of daytime heating. A dip in the jet stream providing another burst of relief from the heat is possible as we head into the beginning of the week next week.

