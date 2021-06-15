Wyer Sentenced to Community Control

A Philo woman was sentenced in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County for stealing money from a doctor’s office in Zanesville.

Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced 49-year-old Trisha Wyer to two year of community control which includes 50 hours of public service and 60 days of house arrest. In addition she must pay $12,000 in restitution with an alternate prison sentence of 14 months.

Wyer plead guilty in April to stealing over $58,000 from Dr. John Hibler’s office between October of 2015 and August of 2017.