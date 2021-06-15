The Latest: Portugal, France and Germany play at Euro 2020

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

The defending champions are on the schedule to play their first match at this year’s European Championship. And so are the last two World Cup champions.

Portugal will be up first on Day 5 of Euro 2020 against Hungary in Budapest. Cristiano Ronaldo is one goal from breaking a tie with Michel Platini for most goals scored at the tournament.

Portugal beat France in the final five years ago to win its first major soccer title.

World Cup champion France will then face Germany in the late match. The Germans won the previous World Cup title in 2014.

