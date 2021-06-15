Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-118
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-152
|Cincinnati
|+135
|at WASHINGTON
|-156
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|at N.Y METS
|-278
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+205
|San Diego
|-176
|at
|COLORADO
|+154
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-169
|Arizona
|+150
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-156
|Philadelphia
|+139
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-147
|Detroit
|+128
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-132
|Tampa
|Bay
|+122
|at OAKLAND
|-135
|L.A.
|Angels
|+117
|N.Y. Yankees
|-171
|at
|TORONTO
|+148
|at CLEVELAND
|-159
|Baltimore
|+139
|at HOUSTON
|-236
|Texas
|+198
|Minnesota
|-115
|at
|SEATTLE
|+100
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-147
|Boston
|+133
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6
|(224)
|Atlanta
|at UTAH
|2½
|(222)
|LA
|Clippers
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-270
|Montreal
|+221
