Muskingum Valley Old Timers Association Holds Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at VFW

The Muskingum Valley Old Timers Baseball Association is holding a Hall of Fame Ceremony at the VFW.

The ceremony will be held on June 21 at 5 p.m. where there will be ten new members inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“We’re going to induct ten new players into our Hall of Fame which will be Dana Lewis, Paul Slack, Dustin Rock, Phil MacLaine, Mick Amicone, Kraig Patterson, Mike Gutridge, Nate Worthington, Matty Lynn, and Brian Garrett,” said M.V.O. T.A Hall of Fame Committee Member Pat Bollinger.

Bollinger also made sure to mention the induction ceremony was dedicated to a former Major League player who had a special connection with the Association.

“Hal Naragon who was a Major League baseball player…to speak at our banquets a lot of times. He was probably down here about a dozen times… passed away here recently but we really like to dedicate this Hall of Fame Banquet to him because he’d always come down supported us and we want to make sure that he is recognized for that,” Bollinger added.

For more information about the Muskingum Valley Old Timers Association or their upcoming events, you can visit them on Facebook.