Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center Names Dog Of The Week

The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center has named Onyx it’s dog of the week.

Onyx has a very outgoing personality and loves receiving attention, He’s very friendly to anyone that he comes across.

“Onyx came to us as an owner release. He is very friendly. He does very well in the car, loves car rides… very manageable on a leash, We believe he is house broken. He actually gets along well with all the dogs at the facility. He actually came in with two other dogs,” said Doug McQuaid, Volunteer at the Adoption Center.

Along with doing well with kids, he has several other activities that he enjoys.

“His biggest thing is that he likes to go on car rides. He does good with a bath. he loves to walk. he starts off a little strong but he ends up being very manageable and he seems to do really well and enjoy all walks,” McQuaid added.

Anyone interesting in adopting Onyx can give the Adoption Center a call at 740-453-0273.