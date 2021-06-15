Greenpeace protestor parachutes into stadium at Euro 2020

MUNICH (AP) — A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship on Tuesday.

He appeared to parasail from the roof onto the field and was quickly met by security.

The parachute had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it. The person was also given medical attention on the side of the field.

The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.

