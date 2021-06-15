Greenpeace protestor parachutes into stadium at Euro 2020

Sports
Associated Press37

MUNICH (AP) — A Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium before France’s game against Germany at the European Championship on Tuesday.

He appeared to parasail from the roof onto the field and was quickly met by security.

The parachute had the words “Kick out oil Greenpeace” written on it. The person was also given medical attention on the side of the field.

The Euro 2020 game started on schedule.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Greenpeace protestor parachutes into stadium at Euro 2020

Associated Press

Brazil counts 52 virus cases connected to Copa America

Associated Press

Ronaldo scores 2, Portugal beats Hungary 3-0 at Euro 2020

Associated Press