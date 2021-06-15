Columbus 20th for Hockey Cities

The 2021 Stanley Cup Semi-Finals are in full swing and in honor of that Wallethub compared 73 U.S. cities based on two divisional categories, professional and college hockey in order to find the best places for hockey spectators.

The top 20 sites include a familiar name Columbus, Ohio, who cam in at number 20. In the top five Boston, Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York and St. Louis.

Last year 2.9 million was the average number of viewers to watch the Stanley Cup final between Tampa Bay and Detroit. This year the NHL played a 56 game season down from the usual 82 games.



