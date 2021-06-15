Updated on Tuesday, June 15th 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower/storm primarily after 2PM. High of 77°.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High of 75°.

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High of 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 86°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40% of a shower with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. High of 85°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of a shower with a storm possible. High of 85°.

Discussion:

Once the cold front finishes filtering through the area today into tonight, dewpoints will be dropping from the upper 50s to mid 30s. For Mid-June this will allow for some really comfortable conditions in the afternoon and cool/chilly overnight lows. This is due to a high pressure setting up shop over the Midwest and funneling in some dry and cool Canadian air into the region.

