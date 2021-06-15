7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol545314

Updated on Tuesday, June 15th 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower/storm primarily after 2PM. High of 77°.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry. High of 75°.

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High of 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 86°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40% of a shower with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. High of 85°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of a shower with a storm possible. High of 85°.

Discussion:

Once the cold front finishes filtering through the area today into tonight, dewpoints will be dropping from the upper 50s to mid 30s. For Mid-June this will allow for some really comfortable conditions in the afternoon and cool/chilly overnight lows. This is due to a high pressure setting up shop over the Midwest and funneling in some dry and cool Canadian air into the region. 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts