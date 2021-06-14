WHIZ Radio to broadcast Licking County-Muskingum Valley All-Star Game

HEATH, Ohio – The 2021 Licking County-Muskingum Valley League All-Star Football Game kicks off this Friday at Swank Field in Heath.

After not playing the game last year due to Covid-19, the All-Star game returns. The top graduating seniors from Licking County take on the best in the Muskingum Valley. And if you can’t make it to the game then you can listen on WHIZ 92.7.

Join David Kinder and Greg Mitts for the call this Friday at 7 p.m. on WHIZ 92.7 and streaming online at whiznews.com.