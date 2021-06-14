United Way Makes Community Investment Announcement

The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties has made an exciting announcement. They managed to successfully raise nearly $450,000 and will be investing it back into the community in different phases.

To optimize the impact of their investment, the funds will be used in three different cycles. The agency will invest in local programs that provide safety net solutions, initiatives that foster empowerment and independence for individuals with families, and into programs that have unique needs over $5,000.

“We learned a lot last year from the pandemic. Actually, a silver lining was the way that we did funding really benefited the community. And so, instead of investing everything in one lump sum, we’ve phased it out. We’ve got three different phases of funding to best meet community needs,” said United Way Executive Director Meg Deedrick.

Josh Caudill, whose full time job is working as a Branch Manager for North Valley Bank, served as the 2020 United Way Campaign Chair.

“I think that the staff here came up with some really progressive planning as far as Zoom. I’m still not comfortable with Zoom…reached out to our businesses that way. And really just, the people in the community stepped up during what was a time that we had never seen. I think that probably says as much as anything is just our community was willing to step up,” added Caudill.

For more information about the United Way and their programs, you can visit them online at www.unitedwayofmpm.org