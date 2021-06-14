Shootout at drag racing track leave innocent bystander dead

WEST SALEM, Ohio (AP) — A dispute in a parking lot at a drag racing track in northern Ohio ended in a shootout that left an innocent bystander dead and at least three other people injured, authorities said.

The shooting at Dragway 42 in West Salem was reported around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

The incident began when a man driving a pickup truck recklessly in a parking lot sprayed gravel at some nearby vehicles, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. When people nearby began yelling at the driver, authorities say he exited the pickup armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds.

Another person there fired back at the man, and authorities say upwards of 20 rounds were exchanged overall before the man who had been driving the pickup left the scene in a different vehicle. He remained at large Monday, authorities said.

The bystander who was fatally shot and the injured victims were not involved in the shooting, authorities said. Their names were not released, and while at least one of them was wounded, further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The person who returned fire at the pickup truck driver was detained for questioning, but it wasn’t known if they would face any charges. Authorities said that person has a concealed firearms weapons permit.

Roughly 2,000 people were at the drag racing track for a car show and drag racing event, authorities said.