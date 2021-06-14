Seniors Split Double Header with Gahanna

The Senior Pioneers were in action Sunday in a double header with the Gahanna Bananas.

The Seniors earned a split losing the first game in extra innings by the score of 3-2 and getting the win in game 2 by the score 12-2 in 5 innings.

Brandon Wheeler led the way for the Seniors in game one, pitching over 8 innings giving up 3 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 9 strike outs. Offensive leaders for the Seniors in game 1 include Wes Carder who was 2-4 at the plate with an RBI and a double. Zared Tumblin was 1-3 with a home run and one RBI.

In game 2 Brandon Bush took the mound giving up 2 runs on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts and 0 walks. Wes Carder went 1-1 with 3 runs. Jeramie Neff was 3-3, 3 runs, 2RBI and double. Joe Ferguson went 1-1 with 2 runs and RBI and Brad Barclay was 1-2, with 3 RBI and a double.

The Seniors will take on the Newark Diamonds on Wednesday at Heath High School.

