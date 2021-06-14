New star: Huske claims spot on Olympic swim team in 100 fly

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Teenager Torri Huske qualified for her first Olympics with a blistering victory in the women’s 100-meter butterfly, breaking her own American record Monday night at the U.S. swimming trials.

The 18-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was under world-record pace at the turn, but faded just a bit on the return leg. Still, Huske touched first in 55.66 seconds, breaking the national mark of 55.78 that she set the previous night in the semifinals.

Huske came up short of the world record (55.48) set five years ago by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom at the Rio Games.

An even younger swimmer, 16-year-old Claire Curzan of Cary, North Carolina, took the expected second spot on the Olympic team at 56.43.

In a sign of an expected changing of the guard on the women’s team, the youngsters knocked off 2016 Olympian Kelsi Dahlia, who was known as Kelsi Worrell when she competed in Rio.

Dahlia was fourth in 56.80.

