Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services encourages Community to wear Purple

Local News
Natalie Comer96

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month and Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services is raising awareness and encouraging the community to wear purple tomorrow. 

There are an estimated 214,000 cases of elder abuse in Ohio each year. Last year, Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services received over 430 reports of suspected elder abuse and neglect. 

“Every day we usually get about one to two reports of somebody in our community that’s either being abused, neglected or exploited. What we’re charged with doing is investigating those allegations and trying to put services into the home to help those adults,” Adult Protective Services Supervisor Patrick Donavan said.

A majority of these cases do not get reported. Bringing awareness will help the community understand that this is an issue all around, including Muskingum County. 

“There are individuals that live really far out in the country and oftentimes are reluctant to ask for help. To a bigger extent than a lot of people realize, count on people in the community to be looking out for those individuals that maybe live a mile down a dirt road,” Donovan said.

In addition to wearing purple, the court house will be lit purple tomorrow to help promote this awareness.

If you would like your photo posted of you or your organization wearing purple, email your name or organization to Melissa Wood at Melissa.Wood@jfs.ohio.gov

Donavan encourages those who have concerns or suspects an elder being abused to call (740)-455-6710 and make a report. 

For more information regarding Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services, visit the agency’s website.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Sheriff Lutz releases Additional Information in regards to Young Boy Drowning in Muskingum River

Natalie Comer

Muskingum Co. Daughters of the American Revolution have been serving the community for over a hundred years

Katie Frame

Hydrant flushing on Tuesday

Carolyn Fleegle