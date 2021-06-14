Baker Takes Lead in Day 2 of ZDGA

The dynamic duo of Brad Baker and rob Bubenchik highlighted a successful Sunday of golf in the 2nd round of the ZDGA at Zanesville Jaycee’s Golf Course.

Brad Baker was able to dethrone Rich Bubenchik from the top of the leader board. Baker shot a 72 for the round and was even par on the day. He was able to birdie the first hole and bogied holes 6 and 12.

Austin Beyers and JJ Mickey are both tied for second at +1 Beyers shot 72 both days and Mickey a 71 in the first round and a 73 in the second.

Saturday’s leader Rich Bubenchik fell to fourth place with a +2. He shot a 67 on Saturday and a 78 on Sunday. He had two birdies on the day, 6 bogies and a double bogie on the 7th hole.

The final round of the ZDGA will take place Saturday at the Zanesville Country Club.