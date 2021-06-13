White Sox’s Rodón loses bid for 2nd no-hitter in 7th inning

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón of the Chicago White Sox lost his bid for a second no-hitter this season when Detroit’s Eric Haase doubled to deep left field with one out in the seventh inning on Sunday.

Rodón no-hit the Cleveland Indians on April 14, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning.

Haase doubled on the eighth pitch of his at-bat and later scored on a sacrifice fly to get the Tigers within 4-1.

