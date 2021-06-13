Sheriff Lutz: Child Drowns in Muskingum River Near Dresden

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says his department is currently instigating a drowning in the Muskingum River near Dresden.

Sheriff Lutz says a 12-year-old boy was in the river swimming with his mother and went under water Saturday at around 8:00 p.m. The child never resurfaced.

Fire crews searched the river until dark Saturday night and were unable to locate the child. Lutz says Sunday morning search efforts continued and the child was located near the area that he was last seen.

The child and his mother were not from the area and were visiting. The case remains under investigation and more details will be released at a later time.