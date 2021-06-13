Martinez, Cardinals to take on Davies, Cubs

Sports
Associated Press37

St. Louis Cardinals (32-32, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-27, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (3-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -142, Cardinals +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cubs are 18-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .414, good for third in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .560 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Cardinals are 13-13 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .298, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .340.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-2. Kyle Hendricks recorded his eighth victory and Ian Happ went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Gant took his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 30 extra base hits and is batting .298.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .200 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 2-8, .230 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

The Latest: Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris

Associated Press

After virus scare, Spain ready to face Sweden at Euro 2020

Associated Press

Son penalty helps South Korea advance in Asian WC qualifying

Associated Press