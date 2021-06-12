ZDGA Opens Play

The Zanesville District Golf Amateur teed off Saturday in the first round of the tournament at the Cambridge Country Club.

After the first round Rich Bubenchik leads the pack. He’s at -5 for a 67 on the day. Bubenchick birdied six holes.

Jed Burga is three strokes behind Bubenchik for a -2 under for a 70 for the round. Burga had four birdes and a double bogie on the fourth hole.

Going into Sunday’s second round four golfers are tied for third place at 71, Brad Baker, JJ Mickey, Matt Bronkar and Ian Smith.

The second round starts Sunday at the Zanesville Jaycee’s Golf Course at 11am and will finish next Saturday at the Zanesville Country Club.