The Latest: Spain sends alternative Euro 2020 squad home

Spain has sent home the 17 extra players it called up this week to form an alternative squad after a coronavirus outbreak had threatened to infect the team at the European Championship.

Six players with previous experience with the national team and 11 players from Spain’s under-21 team were called up by coach Luis Enrique after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Diego Llorente also tested positive on Tuesday but he has returned to the squad after four consecutive negative results.

The extra players left a day after the squad was vaccinated and following three consecutive days of negative tests for the entire group.

The 23-man squad for Euro 2020 practiced together for the first time this week.

Spain plays its opening match against Sweden in Seville on Monday.

The European Championship moves to Baku on Day 2 of the tournament before heading to Copenhagen and then St. Petersburg.

The first match on the day’s Euro 2020 schedule will be between Wales and Switzerland in Baku. Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the other Group A match on Friday in Rome.

The middle match pits Denmark against Finland in Copenhagen in Group B. And the final game of the day in that same group will be between Belgium and Russia in St. Petersburg.

The European Championship began a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020.

