The Latest: Navratilova to present women’s trophy at French

Martina Navratilova will present the French Open trophy to the winner of the women’s final.

The former top-ranked Navratilova won Roland Garros twice in singles, in 1982 and 1984, and lost four times in the final. She also won the doubles title seven times.

The women’s final pits unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic against 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. Both are playing in their first Grand Slam final.

Pavlyuchenkova is taking part in her 52nd Grand Slam tournament. That is the most appearances at majors for any woman in the professional era before reaching the final of one.

Krejcikova is playing in only her fifth singles main draw at any major tournament.

Luca Van Assche gave France hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel by winning the boys’ title at Roland Garros.

The 17-year-old Van Assche defeated compatriot Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

France started the main draw with 18 men but none made it past the second round for the country’s worst collective result in the professional era.

The French juniors fared better with four making it to the semifinals for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The last Frenchman to win the men’s singles title at Roland Garros is Yannick Noah in 1983.

