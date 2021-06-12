The Latest: French teen Van Assche wins boys title in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on French Open (all times local):

2 p.m.

Luca Van Assche gave France hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel by winning the boys’ title at Roland Garros.

The 17-year-old Van Assche defeated compatriot Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

France started the main draw with 18 men but none made it past the second round for the country’s worst collective result in the professional era.

The French juniors fared better with four making it to the semifinals for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The last Frenchman to win the men’s singles title at Roland Garros is Yannick Noah in 1983.

___

