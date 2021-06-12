SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chance of a few showers/storms primarily after 9AM. Chance of precipitation 50%. High of 87°.

MONDAY: Sunny. Chance of showers/storms after 2PM. Chance of precipitation 40%. High of 84°.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a 20% chance of showers after 2pm. High of 78°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 76°. Cooler.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 79°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers with a high of 82°.