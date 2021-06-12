Updated on Saturday, June 12th 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chance of a few showers/storms primarily after 9AM. Chance of precipitation 50%. High of 87°.
MONDAY: Sunny. Chance of showers/storms after 2PM. Chance of precipitation 40%. High of 84°.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a 20% chance of showers after 2pm. High of 78°.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 76°. Cooler.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 79°.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers with a high of 82°.
DISCUSSION:
A cold front will cut us off from the southerly flow of moisture responsible for this past week’s muggy stormy weather. This frontal passage will bring about cooler temperatures with much more comfortable dewpoints by mid-week.
Connect with me:
Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx
Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol
E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com