Gunnar Consol543546

Updated on Saturday, June 12th 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Chance of a few showers/storms primarily after 9AM. Chance of precipitation 50%. High of 87°.

MONDAY: Sunny. Chance of showers/storms after 2PM. Chance of precipitation 40%. High of 84°.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a 20% chance of showers after 2pm. High of 78°.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 76°. Cooler.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 79°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°.

SATURDAY:  Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of showers with a high of 82°.

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will cut us off from the southerly flow of moisture responsible for this past week’s muggy stormy weather. This frontal passage will bring about cooler temperatures with much more comfortable dewpoints by mid-week. 

Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

