Zanesville Woman Performs on America’s Got Talent and gets Golden Buzzer

It was a big night for a Zanesville woman Tuesday on America’s Got Talent.

Jane Marczewski, who also goes by her stage name Nightbirde, performed an original song and the judges were blown again by her performance. Judge Simon Cowell sent her straight to the semi-finals live show by pressing the golden buzzer. Marchewski told Whiz News that “I’m standing there for these four amazing judges that are nationally known, and you know, Simon Cowell is really difficult to impress. After I performed my song, the judges did really connect with it, but then when Simon started to talk it sound like he wasn’t going to put me through. He sounded like he thought I was good, but wasn’t super impressed or anything, so I was standing there just trying to be grateful for the experience for what it was because it was amazing. Then he paused and he reached his hand towards the golden buzzer, and at that moment, I felt like what happened was in complete slow motion and i will never forget that.”

Marczewski was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, 2020, and the beginning of this year. The three time cancer survivor was given a two percent chance of survival. While fighting cancer and going through treatments, she continued to do what she loves, singing and songwriting.

She moved to California for cancer treatments, but is home in Zanesville for the summer. She looks forward to her journey on America’s got Talent and her audition for the Live Show.