Lynn expected to start for the White Sox against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (30-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-23, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -150, Blue Jays +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the White Sox Wednesday.

The White Sox are 24-10 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Blue Jays have gone 17-15 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .258 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .335.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Garrett Crochet recorded his second victory and Andrew Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Trent Thornton registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .465.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 extra base hits and is batting .335.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.