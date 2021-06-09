Updated on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 82°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming southeast around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 83°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 68°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 81°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 64°. SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°. SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°. SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°. SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°. MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an upper level low is located near St. Louis, MO. Further to the north, at the surface, a long frontal boundary extends from Ottawa, ON through Duluth, MN and into southeastern Montana. Meanwhile, hot temperatures and muggy conditions have been supportive of rain shower and thunderstorm growth across much of Ohio this afternoon. Most of the rain showers and thunderstorms are moving slowly as 700 mb winds are from the southwest at around 10-20 knots. In addition to the rain shower and thunderstorm activity across Ohio this afternoon, additional rain showers and thunderstorms are present in Kentucky, just south of the Ohio River.

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region as we head into the evening hours. Some of these rain showers and thunderstorms will likely be a continuation of the activity across central Ohio, whilst the rain showers and thunderstorms presently along the Ohio River may try to move into Southeast Ohio. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will be the theme, as will muggy conditions as I am expecting that the overnights lows in our region will likely be around 65° – 69°. As we head through the overnight hours, additional isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may be present. Rain shower and thunderstorm will also be likely down around Cincinnati, OH as we head through the overnight hours, this may try to move towards the Columbus, OH towards sunrise.

As we start off the day Wednesday, I am expecting that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region. This will be the result of the likely precipitation from Cincinnati, OH moving into our region. Mostly cloudy skies will be likely as well, and this will likely stunt our high temperature. I am expecting that the mostly cloudy skies will continue into the early afternoon hours. Afterwards, I am expecting enough breaks in the clouds to result in partly cloudy skies. However, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely as we head through the afternoon hours on Wednesday.

As we head into Wednesday Night, a little bit of a lull in the precipitation activity will be possible. Nonetheless, I am keeping the possibility for a stray rain shower and thunderstorm in the forecast as the upper level low will still be near our region, and a few disturbances will likely try to move up the Ohio River Valley on Wednesday Night. Otherwise; muggy conditions are likely to continue as overnight lows try to drop down to around 63° – 67°.

The frontal boundary to our north will begin to move into Ohio as we head into the day on Thursday. This will likely help initiate convection in our region, especially during the afternoon hours. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely as we head through Thursday Afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies with highs around 81° – 85° are likely.

The frontal boundary will likely retreat back to the north as a warm front as we head into the day on Friday. This will allow hot temperatures to continue in our region. At the same time, widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. The movement of the frontal boundary will be the result of an area of low pressure – L7 – moving into the Upper Plains on Friday Morning and then a new center – L7A – developing near Superior, WI on Friday Night, moving the front northwards.

Hot temperatures with highs around 84° – 88° will be likely over the weekend as the cold front associated with L7A tries to move towards our region. With this, the muggy conditions will likely continue in our region until the front pushes through sometime on Sunday. With this will also come the possibility of additional rain showers and thunderstorms.

