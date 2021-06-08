White Sox host the Blue Jays following Cease’s solid outing

Toronto Blue Jays (30-27, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-23, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (3-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-2, 1.98 ERA, .81 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Blue Jays +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dylan Cease. Cease threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit.

The White Sox are 23-10 in home games in 2020. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .340. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .424.

The Blue Jays are 17-14 in road games. Toronto has slugged .440, good for the best mark in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .662 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.